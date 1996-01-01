Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Calculate the mean free path of air molecules at 3.50 * 10^-13 atm and 300 K. (This pressure is readily attainable in the laboratory; see Exercise 18.23.) As in Example 18.8, model the air molecules as spheres of radius 2.0 * 10^-10 m.

