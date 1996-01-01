Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Problem

A large organic molecule has a mass of 1.41 * 10^-21 kg. What is the molar mass of this compound?

Relevant Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.