Channels
Recent Channels
Physics
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Sciences
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Back
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
Problem
A large organic molecule has a mass of 1.41 * 10^-21 kg. What is the molar mass of this compound?
Show Answer
Relevant Solution
1m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Ideal Gas Law
by Brightstorm
49 views
Ideal Gas Law Practice Problems with Molar Mass
by Tyler DeWitt
119 views
Ideal Gas Law Practice Problems & Examples
by Conquer Chemistry
170 views
Ideal Gases and the Ideal Gas Law
by Patrick Ford
198 views
1
1
Ideal Gas Law Explained
by Chem Academy
48 views
5 Ideal Gas Law Experiments - PV=nRT or PV=NkT
by YouCanScienceIt
291 views
Gases: The Ideal Gas Law
by Guillotined Chemistry
47 views
Ideal Gas Problems: Crash Course Chemistry #13
by CrashCourse
85 views
Solving Ideal Gas Problems With Changing States
by Patrick Ford
124 views
1
Doubling Pressure & Temperature
by Patrick Ford
83 views
1
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.