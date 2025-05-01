Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
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7−437-4\(\sqrt\)3
17+43\(\frac{1}{7+4\sqrt3}\)
7+437+4\(\sqrt\)3
17−43\(\frac{1}{7-4\sqrt3}\)
Master Rationalizing Denominators Using Conjugates Example 5 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the following.
(43−5)2(4\(\sqrt\)3-5)^2
Rationalize the denominator.
−527-\(\frac{5}{2\sqrt7}\)
Rationalize the denominator.
6+x−x\(\frac{6+\sqrt{x}\)}{-\(\sqrt{x}\)}
Rationalize the denominator and simplify the radical expression.
75−6\(\frac{\sqrt7}{5-\sqrt6}\)
(25)(47)(2\(\sqrt\)5)(4\(\sqrt\)7)
(4x)(3xy)(4\(\sqrt{x}\))(3\(\sqrt{xy}\))
3(2−6)\(\sqrt\)3(2-\(\sqrt\)6)
5x(4+x)\(\sqrt{5x}\)(4+\(\sqrt{x}\))