Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
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6x−x−1\(\frac{6\sqrt{x}\)}{-x}-1
6x+x6\(\sqrt{x}\)+x
6xx+1\(\frac{6\sqrt{x}\)}{x}+1
7x−x\(\frac{7\sqrt{x}\)}{-x}
Master Rationalizing Denominators Using Conjugates Example 5 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the following.
3(2−6)\(\sqrt\)3(2-\(\sqrt\)6)
5x(4+x)\(\sqrt{5x}\)(4+\(\sqrt{x}\))
(43−5)2(4\(\sqrt\)3-5)^2
Rationalize the denominator.
−527-\(\frac{5}{2\sqrt7}\)
Rationalize the denominator and simplify the radical expression.
75−6\(\frac{\sqrt7}{5-\sqrt6}\)
2−32+3\(\frac{2-\sqrt3}{2+\sqrt3}\)
(25)(47)(2\(\sqrt\)5)(4\(\sqrt\)7)
(4x)(3xy)(4\(\sqrt{x}\))(3\(\sqrt{xy}\))