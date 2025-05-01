Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
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719\(\frac{\sqrt7}{19}\)
57+42−11\(\frac{5\sqrt7+\sqrt{42}\)}{-11}
57+4221\(\frac{5\sqrt7+\sqrt{42}\)}{21}
57+4219\(\frac{5\sqrt7+\sqrt{42}\)}{19}
Master Rationalizing Denominators Using Conjugates Example 5 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the following.
5x(4+x)\(\sqrt{5x}\)(4+\(\sqrt{x}\))
(43−5)2(4\(\sqrt\)3-5)^2
Rationalize the denominator.
−527-\(\frac{5}{2\sqrt7}\)
Rationalize the denominator.
6+x−x\(\frac{6+\sqrt{x}\)}{-\(\sqrt{x}\)}
Rationalize the denominator and simplify the radical expression.
2−32+3\(\frac{2-\sqrt3}{2+\sqrt3}\)
(25)(47)(2\(\sqrt\)5)(4\(\sqrt\)7)
(4x)(3xy)(4\(\sqrt{x}\))(3\(\sqrt{xy}\))
3(2−6)\(\sqrt\)3(2-\(\sqrt\)6)