Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
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(3a+8)(a−1)\(\left\)(3a+8\(\right\))\(\left\)(a-1\(\right\))
5(3a−8)(a−1)5\(\left\)(3a-8\(\right\))\(\left\)(a-1\(\right\))
(3a+8)(a+1)\(\left\)(3a+8\(\right\))\(\left\)(a+1\(\right\))
5(3a+8)(a−1)5\(\left\)(3a+8\(\right\))\(\left\)(a-1\(\right\))
Master Factoring Trinomials Using Trial and Error with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Factor the following using trial and error.
3y2−14y+83y^2-14y+8
8a2−22a+158a^2-22a+15
Factor completely.
2x2+9x+92x^2+9x+9
−6x2+17x+3-6x^2+17x+3
Factor the following polynomial.
6x3+9x2−15x6x^3+9x^2-15x
2x2+7xy+3y22x^2+7xy+3y^2