Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
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(2x+3)(x+3)\(\left\)(2x+3\(\right\))\(\left\)(x+3\(\right\))
(2x+3)(x−3)\(\left\)(2x+3\(\right\))\(\left\)(x-3\(\right\))
(x+3)(2x−3)\(\left\)(x+3\(\right\))\(\left\)(2x-3\(\right\))
(x−3)(2x−3)\(\left\)(x-3\(\right\))\(\left\)(2x-3\(\right\))
Master Factoring Trinomials Using Trial and Error with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Factor the following using trial and error.
3y2−14y+83y^2-14y+8
8a2−22a+158a^2-22a+15
Factor completely.
15a2+25a−4015a^2+25a-40
−6x2+17x+3-6x^2+17x+3
Factor the following polynomial.
6x3+9x2−15x6x^3+9x^2-15x
2x2+7xy+3y22x^2+7xy+3y^2