Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
(y−2)(3y−4)\(\left\)(y-2\(\right\))\(\left\)(3y-4\(\right\))
(3y+2)(y+4)\(\left\)(3y+2\(\right\))\(\left\)(y+4\(\right\))
(3y−2)(y−4)\(\left\)(3y-2\(\right\))\(\left\)(y-4\(\right\))
(y−4)(3y+2)\(\left\)(y-4\(\right\))\(\left\)(3y+2\(\right\))
Master Factoring Trinomials Using Trial and Error with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Factor the following using trial and error.
8a2−22a+158a^2-22a+15
Factor completely.
15a2+25a−4015a^2+25a-40
2x2+9x+92x^2+9x+9
−6x2+17x+3-6x^2+17x+3
Factor the following polynomial.
6x3+9x2−15x6x^3+9x^2-15x
2x2+7xy+3y22x^2+7xy+3y^2