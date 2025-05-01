Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
281\(\frac{\sqrt2}{81}\)
29\(\frac\)29
281\(\frac{2}{81}\)
29\(\frac{\sqrt2}{9}\)
Master Simplifying Radicals Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Use the product rule to multiply the following.
6⋅5\(\sqrt\)6\(\cdot\]\sqrt\)5
5x⋅7y\(\sqrt{5x}\[\cdot\]\sqrt{7y}\)
Use the product rule to rewrite the term inside the radical as a product, then simplify.
180\(\sqrt{180}\)
−72x2-\(\sqrt{72x^2}\)
Use the quotient rule to simplify.
x236\(\sqrt{\frac{x^2}{36}\)}
Use the quotient rule to divide, then simplify.
753\(\frac{\sqrt{75}\)}{\(\sqrt\)3}
14416\(\frac{\sqrt{144}\)}{\(\sqrt{16}\)}
7m24⋅2n4\(\sqrt\)[4]{7m^2}\(\cdot\]\sqrt\)[4]{2n}