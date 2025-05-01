Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
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x<2x<2
x>2x>2
x<1.8x<1.8
x≤1.8x\(\le\)1.8
Master Solving Linear Inequalities with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Write the following in interval notation.
x≥0x\(\ge\)0
x<7x<7
Rewrite the following as an inequality statement.
(−∞,2]\(\left\)(-\(\infty\),2\(\right\]\rbrack\)
(1,∞)(1,∞)
Solve the following linear inequalities and write the solution in interval notation.
2(x+4)≤3(x−1)+x2(x+4)≤3(x−1)+x
−56x<3-\(\frac\)56x<3
Which inequality matches the graph?