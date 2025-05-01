Multiple Choice
Write the following in interval notation.
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Write the following in interval notation.
Solve the following linear inequalities using the addition and subtraction properties of equality.
Use the number line to graph the following inequality.
Solve the following linear inequalities and write the solution in interval notation.
Rewrite the following as an inequality statement.
Which inequality matches the graph?
Rewrite the following as an inequality statement.
Which inequality matches the graph?
Use the number line to graph the following inequality.
Write the following in interval notation.
Solve the following linear inequalities and write the solution in interval notation.