Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
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112≥x\(\frac{11}{2}\]\ge\) x
112≤x\(\frac{11}{2}\]\le\) x
114≤x\(\frac{11}{4}\]\le\) x
114≥x\(\frac{11}{4}\]\ge\) x
Master Solving Linear Inequalities with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Write the following in interval notation.
x<7x<7
Rewrite the following as an inequality statement.
(−∞,2]\(\left\)(-\(\infty\),2\(\right\]\rbrack\)
(1,∞)(1,∞)
Solve the following linear inequalities using the addition and subtraction properties of equality.
7x+3<2x+137x+3<2x+13
Solve the following linear inequalities and write the solution in interval notation.
−56x<3-\(\frac\)56x<3
Which inequality matches the graph?
Use the number line to graph the following inequality.
x≥6x\(\ge\)6