Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
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Master Simplifying nth Root of nth Power with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the following.
4(2−a)4^4\(\sqrt{\left(2-a\right)^4}\)
7(−x−1)7^7\(\sqrt{\left(-x-1\right)^7}\)
−8(x+1)8-^8\(\sqrt{\left(x+1\right)^8}\)
Evaluate the radical.
(−5)2\(\sqrt{\left(-5\right)^2}\)
Evaluate the following square root.
−121-\(\sqrt{121}\)
Determine if the given square root evaluates to a real number.
−4-\(\sqrt\)4
−64\(\sqrt{-64}\)
−−25-\(\sqrt{-25}\)