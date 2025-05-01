Multiple Choice
Determine if the given square root evaluates to a real number.
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Determine if the given square root evaluates to a real number.
Evaluate the radical.
Simplify the root.
Simplify the following.
Simplify the following.
Determine if the given square root evaluates to a real number.
Use a calculator to evaluate the following and round to the nearest hundredths.
Simplify the following.
Simplify the root.
Determine if the given square root evaluates to a real number.
Simplify the following.
Simplify the root.
Evaluate the following square root.
Estimate the square root between two consecutive whole numbers.
Simplify the root.