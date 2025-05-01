Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
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4a2b34a^2b^3
4a2b2.4b4a^2b^2.^4\(\sqrt{b}\)
4a4b54a^4b^5
4a2b2.4b34a^2b^2.^4\(\sqrt{b^3}\)
Master Simplifying Radicals Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Use the quotient rule to simplify.
t83\(\sqrt\)[3]{\(\frac{t}{8}\)}
Simplify the following.
49m2\(\sqrt{49m^2}\)
9x2\(\sqrt{\frac{9}{x^2}\)}
480y5^4\(\sqrt{80y^5}\)
100a6b225x2\(\sqrt{\frac{100a^6b^2}{25x^2}\)}
Use the product rule to multiply the following.
6⋅5\(\sqrt\)6\(\cdot\]\sqrt\)5
5x⋅7y\(\sqrt{5x}\[\cdot\]\sqrt{7y}\)
Use the product rule to rewrite the term inside the radical as a product, then simplify.
180\(\sqrt{180}\)