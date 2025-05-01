Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
2202\(\sqrt{20}\)
656\(\sqrt\)5
2452\(\sqrt{45}\)
36536\(\sqrt\)5
Master Simplifying Radicals Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the following.
4256a8b9^4\(\sqrt{256a^8b^9}\)
100a6b225x2\(\sqrt{\frac{100a^6b^2}{25x^2}\)}
Use the product rule to multiply the following.
6⋅5\(\sqrt\)6\(\cdot\]\sqrt\)5
5x⋅7y\(\sqrt{5x}\[\cdot\]\sqrt{7y}\)
Use the product rule to rewrite the term inside the radical as a product, then simplify.
−72x2-\(\sqrt{72x^2}\)
Use the quotient rule to simplify.
281\(\sqrt{\frac{2}{81}\)}
x236\(\sqrt{\frac{x^2}{36}\)}
Use the quotient rule to divide, then simplify.
753\(\frac{\sqrt{75}\)}{\(\sqrt\)3}