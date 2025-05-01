Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
35xy\(\sqrt{35xy}\)
35xy35xy
12x2y2\(\sqrt{12x^2y^2}\)
12xy\(\sqrt{12xy}\)
Master Simplifying Radicals Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the following.
480y5^4\(\sqrt{80y^5}\)
4256a8b9^4\(\sqrt{256a^8b^9}\)
100a6b225x2\(\sqrt{\frac{100a^6b^2}{25x^2}\)}
Use the product rule to multiply the following.
6⋅5\(\sqrt\)6\(\cdot\]\sqrt\)5
Use the product rule to rewrite the term inside the radical as a product, then simplify.
180\(\sqrt{180}\)
−72x2-\(\sqrt{72x^2}\)
Use the quotient rule to simplify.
281\(\sqrt{\frac{2}{81}\)}
x236\(\sqrt{\frac{x^2}{36}\)}