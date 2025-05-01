Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
Between 1111 and 1212
Between 1010 and 1111
Between 1010 and 1212
Between 1111 and 1313
Master Simplifying nth Root of nth Power with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the root.
4−625^4\(\sqrt{-625}\)
5243^5\(\sqrt{243}\)
3−125^3\(\sqrt{-125}\)
−51024-^5\(\sqrt{1024}\)
Use a calculator to evaluate the following and round to the nearest hundredths.
575^5\(\sqrt{75}\)
−84529-^8\(\sqrt{\frac{45}{29}\)}
Simplify the following.
3(−5)3^3\(\sqrt{\left(-5\right)^3}\)
4(−x)4^4\(\sqrt{\left(-x\right)^4}\)