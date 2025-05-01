Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
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−5-5
0.20.2
55
Imaginary
Master Simplifying nth Root of nth Power with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Determine if the given square root evaluates to a real number.
−64\(\sqrt{-64}\)
−−25-\(\sqrt{-25}\)
Simplify the root.
4256^4\(\sqrt{256}\)4256
−410,000-^4\(\sqrt{10,000}\)
5243^5\(\sqrt{243}\)
3−125^3\(\sqrt{-125}\)
−51024-^5\(\sqrt{1024}\)
Estimate the square root between two consecutive whole numbers.
138\(\sqrt{138}\)