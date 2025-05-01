Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
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0 PROPERTY
1 PROPERTY
COMMUTATIVE
ASSOCIATIVE
DISTRIBUTIVE
Master Multiplying Large Whole Numbers Example 3 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Find the product
3∙3∙63∙3∙6
Find the product.
(10)(3)(2)(10)(3)(2)
State which property of multiplication is being used.
3(5×2)∙9=3∙5(2×9)3(5×2)∙9=3∙5(2×9)
7∙0=07∙0=0
Use the properties of multiplication to find the product of each expression.
3(8+1+4)3(8+1+4)
(2×4)9(2×4)9
Find the product by rewriting with the distributive property.
384×5384×5