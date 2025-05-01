Multiple Choice
State which property of multiplication is being used.
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State which property of multiplication is being used.
Find the product.
Find the product.
Use the properties of multiplication to find the product of each expression.
Use the properties of multiplication to find the product of each expression.
Find the product.
Find the product.
Find the product
Find the product.
Draw an array to represent the expression.
Rewrite the problem as a multiplication problem and solve.
Find the product.
State which property of multiplication is being used.
Find the product.
Find the product by rewriting with the distributive property.