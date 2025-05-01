Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
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5(300×80×4)=4800005\(\left\)(300\(\times\)80\(\times\)4\(\right\))=4800005(300×80×4)=480000
5(300+80+4)=16005\(\left\)(300+80+4\(\right\))=16005(300+80+4)=1600
5(300+80+4)=19205\(\left\)(300+80+4\(\right\))=19205(300+80+4)=1920
5(300×80×4)=16205\(\left\)(300\(\times\)80\(\times\)4\(\right\))=16205(300×80×4)=1620
Master Multiplying Large Whole Numbers Example 3 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
State which property of multiplication is being used.
7∙0=07∙0=0
8×4(2)=4×2∙88×4(2)=4×2∙8
Use the properties of multiplication to find the product of each expression.
3(8+1+4)3(8+1+4)
(2×4)9(2×4)9
Find the product.
45×23×145×23×1