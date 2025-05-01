10. Linear Equations and Inequalities
Formulas
10. Linear Equations and Inequalities
Formulas
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- Multiple Choice
A giant water tank takes the shape of a cylinder. It has a radius of m and a height of m. How much water can this tank hold? Round to the nearest tenth of a .
Cylinder:5views
- Multiple Choice
The weather forecast says it will be today. What is this temperature in ?7views
- Multiple Choice
Solve the formula for given , , and .5views
- Multiple Choice
Rearrange the following formula to solve for the indicated variable.
Solve for .5views