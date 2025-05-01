7. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics
Circle Graphs
7. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics
Circle Graphs
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- Multiple Choice
A survey asked 120 students which school club they participate in most often. The results are shown in the following circle graph. Which club has the largest number of students?
- Multiple Choice
A survey asked 120 students which school club they participate in most often. The results are shown in the following circle graph. Which club has the lowest number of students attending?1views
- Multiple Choice
A survey asked 120 students which school club they participate in most often. The results are shown in the following circle graph. How many more students attend Music than Art?1views
- Multiple Choice
A survey asked 120 students which school club they participate in most often. The results are shown in the following circle graph. What percentage of students are in Sports?1views