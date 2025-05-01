Table of contents
- 1. Whole Numbers
- 2. Integers
- 3. Introduction to Solving Equations and Problem Solving
- 4. Fractions
- 5. Decimals
- 6. Ratio, Proportion, and Percent
- 7. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics
- 8. Geometry
- 9. Measurement
- 10. Linear Equations and Inequalities
- The Distributive Property
- Evaluating Expressions
- Review: Addition and Subtraction Properties of Equality
- Review: Multiplication and Division Properties of Equality
- Solving Linear Equations
- Introduction to Problem Solving
- Formulas
- Review: Percent Problem Solving
- Mixture Problem Solving
- Linear Inequalities in One Variable
- 11. Graphing Linear Equations and Inequalities
- 12. Systems of Linear Equations
- 13. Exponents and Polynomials
- 14. Factoring Polynomials
- 15. Rational Expressions and Equations
- 16. Roots and Radicals
- 17. Quadratic Equations
2. Integers
Exponential Expressions
2. Integers
Exponential Expressions
Guided videos.