15. Rational Expressions and Equations
Direct & Inverse Variation
15. Rational Expressions and Equations
Direct & Inverse Variation
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- Multiple Choice
If varies directly as , and when , find when .5views
- Multiple Choice
The distance a car travels varies directly as the time . If the car travels 180 km in 3 hours, find how far it will travel in 5 hours.4views
- Multiple Choice
varies inversely as , and when . If , what is the value of ?5views
- Multiple Choice
The time (in hours) required to travel a fixed distance varies inversely as the speed (in m/hr). If it takes 6 hours to travel a certain distance at 50 mi/hr, how long will it take to travel the same distance at 75 mi/hr?6views