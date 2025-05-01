2. Integers
Introduction to Integers
2. Integers
Introduction to Integers
Guided videos.
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Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Represent the quantity using an integer.
(A) A diver is 12 feet below sea level.4views
- Multiple Choice
Represent the quantity using an integer.
(B) The temperature is 7 degrees Celsius below 0.6views
- Multiple Choice
Represent the quantity using an integer.
(C) I deposited \$25 into my savings account.6views
- Multiple Choice
Fill in the blank with “ ” or “ ” to make a true statement.
(A) __6views