6. Ratio, Proportion, and Percent
Solving Percent Problems With Equations
6. Ratio, Proportion, and Percent
Solving Percent Problems With Equations
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- Multiple Choice
Translate & solve the percent problems below.
40% of what number is 68?4views
- Multiple Choice
Translate & solve the percent problems below.
18 is what percent of 24?4views
- Multiple Choice
Translate & solve the percent problems below.
Saphia’s lunch bill was \$17.65. She wants to leave an 18% tip. How much should the tip be?4views
- Multiple Choice
Translate & solve the percent problems below.
Carson bought some new sneaker on sale for \$250. The sale price was 65% of the original price. What was the original price?6views