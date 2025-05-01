9. Measurement
Metric Units of Length
9. Measurement
Metric Units of Length
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Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Select the most reasonable metric unit for the given object.
A pencil is about 18 ___ long.4views
- Multiple Choice
Select the most reasonable metric unit for the given object.
A soccer field is about 100 ___ long.3views
- Multiple Choice
Select the most reasonable metric unit for the given object.
A grain of rice is about 7 ___ long.5views
- Multiple Choice
Fill in the blank to convert as indicated.
4500 mm = _____ m5views