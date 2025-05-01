Multiple Choice
What is the greatest common factor of the following sets of monomials?
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What is the greatest common factor of the following sets of monomials?
What is the greatest common factor of the following lists of numbers?
What is the greatest common factor of the following sets of monomials?
Factor the GCF out of:
What is the greatest common factor of the following lists of numbers?
Factor the GCF out of:
Use grouping to factor out the polynomial.
Use grouping to factor out the polynomial.
Factor the GCF from the polynomial.