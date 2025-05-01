Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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xx
3x3x
15x15x
x3x^3
Master Factoring the GCF out of Polynomials with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Use grouping to factor out the polynomial.
xy+2x+3y+6xy+2x+3y+6
2ab+4a+3b2+6b2ab+4a+3b^2+6b
What is the greatest common factor of the following lists of numbers?
42,70,9842,70,98
19,5719,57
What is the greatest common factor of the following sets of monomials?
30m3n2,45m2n4,75m4n330m^3 n^2, 45m^2 n^4,75m^4 n^3
Factor the GCF out of:
8x+128x+12
6x2+9x6x^2+9x
Factor the GCF from the polynomial.
18x3y2−27x2y3+9x4y18x^3y^2-27x^2y^3+9x^4y