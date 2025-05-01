Multiple Choice
Write the standard form equation of the circle described.
Centered at ; radius:
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Write the standard form equation of the circle described.
Centered at ; radius:
Give the center and radius of each circle and graph.
Write the standard form equation of the circle described.
Centered at the origin; diameter:
Give the center and radius of each circle and graph.
Write the standard form equation of the circle described. Give the center and radius.
Write the standard form equation of the circle described. Give the center and radius.