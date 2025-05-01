Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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(x−4)2+(y−6)2=72\(\left\)(x-4\(\right\))^2+\(\left\)(y-6\(\right\))^2=7^2; Center: (4,6)\(\left\)(4,6\(\right\)); Radius: 77
(x−4)2+(y−6)2=72\(\left\)(x-4\(\right\))^2+\(\left\)(y-6\(\right\))^2=7^2; Center: (6,4)\(\left\)(6,4\(\right\)); Radius: 77
(x−6)2+(y−4)2=72\(\left\)(x-6\(\right\))^2+\(\left\)(y-4\(\right\))^2=7^2; Center: (6,4)\(\left\)(6,4\(\right\)); Radius: 77
(x−4)2+(y−6)2=72\(\left\)(x-4\(\right\))^2+\(\left\)(y-6\(\right\))^2=7^2; Center: (4,6)\(\left\)(4,6\(\right\)); Radius: 4949
Master Circles in General Form with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Give the center and radius of each circle and graph.
x2+y2=36x^2+y^2=36
(x+2)2+(y−3)2=4(x+2)^2+(y-3)^2=4
Write the standard form equation of the circle described.
Centered at (−3,5)\(\left\)(-3,5\(\right\)); radius: 77
Centered at the origin; diameter: 1010
Write the standard form equation of the circle described. Give the center and radius.
x2+y2−2x+4y−4=0x^2+y^2-2x+4y-4=0