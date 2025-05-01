Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
x2+y2=100x^2+y^2=100x2+y2=100
(x−5)2+(y−5)2=100\(\left\)(x-5\(\right\))^2+\(\left\)(y-5\(\right\))^2=100(x−5)2+(y−5)2=100
(x−10)2+(y−10)2=0\(\left\)(x-10\(\right\))^2+\(\left\)(y-10\(\right\))^2=0(x−10)2+(y−10)2=0
x2+y2=25x^2+y^2=25x2+y2=25
Master Circles in General Form with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Give the center and radius of each circle and graph.
x2+y2=36x^2+y^2=36
(x+2)2+(y−3)2=4(x+2)^2+(y-3)^2=4
Write the standard form equation of the circle described.
Centered at (−3,5)\(\left\)(-3,5\(\right\)); radius: 77
Write the standard form equation of the circle described. Give the center and radius.
x2+y2−2x+4y−4=0x^2+y^2-2x+4y-4=0
x2+y2−8x−12y+3=0x^2+y^2-8x-12y+3=0