Determine the value of the following fractions.
4. Fractions
Intro To Fractions and Mixed Numbers
- Multiple Choice4views
- Multiple Choice
Determine the denominator of the faction below:4views
- Multiple Choice
What fraction would represent the indicated value on the number line?3views
- Multiple Choice
Determine if the following is a proper fraction, improper fraction, or mixed number.6views
- Multiple Choice
Determine the value of the following fractions.4views
- Multiple Choice
What fraction would represent the indicated value on the number line?3views
- Multiple Choice
Determine if the following is a proper fraction, improper fraction, or mixed number.6views
- Multiple Choice
Convert the following mixed number to a fraction.4views
- Multiple Choice
Determine the denominator of the faction below:6views
- Multiple Choice
Determine the value of the following fractions.7views
- Multiple Choice
Convert the following fraction to a mixed number.5views
- Multiple Choice
Convert the following fraction to a mixed number.6views
- Multiple Choice
Determine the value of the following fractions.5views
- Multiple Choice
What fraction would represent the indicated value on the number line?7views
- Multiple Choice
Convert the following mixed number to a fraction.6views