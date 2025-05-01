Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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120012001200
456345634563
360036003600
563456345634
Master Visualizing Fractions Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Convert the following fraction to a mixed number.
439\(\frac{43}{9}\)
−296\(\frac{-29}{6}\)
Determine the numerator of the fraction below:
45\(\frac\)45
Determine the denominator of the faction below:
6−17\(\frac{6}{-17}\)
What fraction would represent the indicated value on the number line?
Determine if the following is a proper fraction, improper fraction, or mixed number.
57\(\frac\)57