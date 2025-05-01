Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
4694\(\frac\)69496
5195\(\frac\)19591
3793\(\frac\)79397
4794\(\frac\)79497
Master Visualizing Fractions Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Determine the value of the following fractions.
140\(\frac{14}{0}\)
Represent the indicated position on the number line using an improper fraction.
Convert the following mixed number to a fraction.
4234\(\frac\)23
6146\(\frac\)14
Convert the following fraction to a mixed number.
−296\(\frac{-29}{6}\)
Determine the numerator of the fraction below:
45\(\frac\)45
Determine the denominator of the faction below:
6−17\(\frac{6}{-17}\)
12004563\(\frac{1200}{4563}\)