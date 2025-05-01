Multiple Choice
Calculate the missing side of the triangle below.
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Calculate the missing side of the triangle below.
Approximate using a calculator and round to the nearest thousandth.
(A)
Evaluate.
(C)
Approximate using a calculator and round to the nearest thousandth.
(B)
Determine what two whole numbers the square root is between without using a calculator.
(B)
Evaluate.
(B)
Calculate the missing side of the triangle below.
Evaluate.
(A)
Determine what two whole numbers the square root is between without using a calculator.
(A)
Calculate the missing side of the triangle below.