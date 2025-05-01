Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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777 and 888
666 and 777
777 and 999
888 and 999
Master Approximating Square Roots with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Calculate the missing side of the triangle below.
Evaluate.
(A) 225\(\sqrt{225}\)
(B) 4121\(\sqrt{\frac{4}{121}\)}
(C) 2564\(\sqrt{\frac{25}{64}\)}
Determine what two whole numbers the square root is between without using a calculator.
(B) 175\(\sqrt{175}\)
Approximate using a calculator and round to the nearest thousandth.
(A) 19\(\sqrt{19}\)
(B) 51\(\sqrt{51}\)