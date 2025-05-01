Multiple Choice
Is a solution to the following equation?
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Is a solution to the following equation?
Subtract, then estimate to see if your answer is reasonable.
Subtract, then estimate to see if your answer is reasonable.
Is a solution to the following equation?
If and complete the operation below:
Add, then estimate to see if your answer is reasonable.
If and complete the operation below:
Add, then estimate to see if your answer is reasonable.
Add, then estimate to see if your answer is reasonable.