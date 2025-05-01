Prealgebra
Improve your experience by picking them
12.7112.71
11.7111.71
10.7110.71
11.2111.21
Master Adding Decimals with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Add, then estimate to see if your answer is reasonable.
23.16+15.2523.16+15.25
186.79+7.548186.79+7.548
If x=3.14 x=3.14 and y=12.7y=12.7 complete the operation below:
x+yx+y
If a=0.421 a=0.421 and b=54.3b=54.3 complete the operation below:
a+a+ba+a+b
Subtract, then estimate to see if your answer is reasonable.
7.548−18.6097.548-18.609
−8.4+3.7-8.4+3.7
Is p=4.6p=4.6 a solution to the following equation?
p+3.8=8.4p+3.8=8.4
Is y=2.5 y=2.5 a solution to the following equation?
3−y=6.8+y3-y=6.8+y