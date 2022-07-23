Proportions compare two equal ratios or rates. A proportion can be written as a fraction statement, such as \(\frac{a}{b}=\frac{c}{d}\) , or read from words like “is to” and “as.” When writing a proportion, keep the same units in the same positions so the comparison represents the same relationship.

To determine whether a proportion is true, either reduce each ratio to simplest form and compare the results, or use cross products. For \(\frac{a}{b}=\frac{c}{d}\), a true proportion satisfies \(ad=bc\) . Ratios may include whole numbers, fractions, mixed numbers, or decimals, but they must be rewritten carefully before comparing.

You can also solve a proportion with an unknown by using cross products to form an equation, then solving for the variable and checking that the resulting ratios are equal. This helps find missing values in equivalent rates and ratio relationships.