- 1. Whole Numbers1h 54m
- 2. Integers1h 7m
- 3. Solving Equations and Problem Solving Coming soon
- 4. Fractions1h 29m
- 5. Decimals1h 20m
- 6. Ratio, Proportion, and Triangle Applications1h 7m
- 7. Percent52m
- 8. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics Coming soon
- 9. Geometry49m
- 10. Measurement58m
- 11. Exponents and Polynomials3h 46m
- Review: Evaluating Exponents29m
- The Product Rule10m
- Intro to the Power Rules18m
- The Power of a Quotient Rule18m
- Negative Exponents28m
- The Quotient Rule13m
- Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules6m
- Intro to Polynomials21m
- Adding and Subtracting Polynomials20m
- Multiplying Polynomials33m
- Factoring by Greatest Common Factor26m
Proportions: Videos & Practice Problems
Proportions compare two equal ratios or rates. A proportion can be written as a fraction statement, such as \(\frac{a}{b}=\frac{c}{d}\) , or read from words like “is to” and “as.” When writing a proportion, keep the same units in the same positions so the comparison represents the same relationship.
To determine whether a proportion is true, either reduce each ratio to simplest form and compare the results, or use cross products. For \(\frac{a}{b}=\frac{c}{d}\), a true proportion satisfies \(ad=bc\) . Ratios may include whole numbers, fractions, mixed numbers, or decimals, but they must be rewritten carefully before comparing.
You can also solve a proportion with an unknown by using cross products to form an equation, then solving for the variable and checking that the resulting ratios are equal. This helps find missing values in equivalent rates and ratio relationships.
Intro To Proportions
Express the sentence as a proportion.
Ten is to fifteen as four is to six.
Express the sentence as a proportion.
Two thirds is to one fifth as two fifths is to one ninth.
Express the sentence as a proportion.
A recipe uses 3 cups of rice for 5 cups of broth, and 15 cups of rice for 25 cups of broth.
Express the sentence as a proportion.
A car travels 80 miles in 2 hours and 120 miles in 3 hours.
Express the sentence as a proportion.
A paint mixture uses 2.5 liters of blue paint for every 4 liters of white paint, and another mixture uses 7.5 liters of blue paint for every 12 liters of white paint.
Express the sentence as a proportion.
A trail map shows 3.6 miles in 1.2 hours, while another section shows 7 miles in hours.
Determine If Proportions Are True
Determine whether the proportion is true or false.
True
False
Cannot be determined
Determine whether the proportion is true or false.
True
False
Cannot be determined
Use cross products to determine whether the proportion is true or false.
True
False
Cannot be determined
Use cross products to determine whether the proportion is true or false.
True
False
Cannot be determined
Write the sentence as a proportion then determine whether the proportion is true or false.
One and eight tenths is to two as four and five tenths is to five.
; False
; True
; True
; False
Write the sentence as a proportion then determine whether the proportion is true or false.
Four bags of flour costs \$12, and eight bags of flour costs \$18.
; True
; True
, False
; False
Solving Proportions
Solve the proportion using cross products.
Solve the proportion using cross products.
Solve the proportion using cross products.
Solving Proportions Example 1
Here's what students ask on this topic:
A proportion is an equation that states two ratios or rates are equal. While a ratio compares two quantities, and a rate compares quantities with different units, a proportion specifically shows that two ratios or rates represent the same relationship. For example, the proportion means that the ratio 4 to 8 is equal to the ratio 1 to 2. Proportions can be written as fractions or expressed in words like "5 is to 12 as 30 is to 72." Understanding proportions helps in comparing relationships and solving problems involving equivalent ratios.
To determine if a proportion is true, you can use two methods: simplifying ratios or using cross products. First, simplify each ratio to its simplest form by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common factors. If both simplified ratios are equal, the proportion is true. For example, simplifies to , and also simplifies to , so the proportion is true. Alternatively, use cross products: multiply the numerator of one ratio by the denominator of the other and compare. If the products are equal, the proportion holds. For , cross products are 4 × 15 = 60 and 5 × 12 = 60, confirming the proportion is true.
To solve a proportion with a missing value, use the cross products method. Set up the proportion as , where one variable is unknown. Multiply across the diagonals to form an equation: . Then solve for the unknown variable. For example, in , cross multiply to get , which simplifies to . Dividing both sides by 4 gives . Always check your answer by substituting back into the original proportion to ensure it is true.
Keeping units consistent in proportions is crucial because proportions compare two ratios or rates that represent the same relationship. If units are mixed or placed inconsistently, the comparison becomes invalid. For example, when writing a proportion comparing apples to cost, the number of apples should be in the numerator and the cost in the denominator for both ratios. This ensures the proportion accurately reflects the relationship between quantity and price. Consistent units allow meaningful comparisons and correct problem-solving when working with proportions.
Yes, proportions can involve fractions, decimals, or mixed numbers. When working with these, it is important to rewrite all ratios carefully into a consistent form before comparing. For example, convert mixed numbers to improper fractions and decimals to fractions if needed. This allows you to simplify ratios or use cross products accurately. Handling these forms correctly ensures the proportion is evaluated properly and helps avoid errors in determining if the proportion is true or in solving for unknown values.