Solve the proportion using cross products.
Express the sentence as a proportion.
Two thirds is to one fifth as two fifths is to one ninth.
Express the sentence as a proportion.
A car travels 80 miles in 2 hours and 120 miles in 3 hours.
Express the sentence as a proportion.
A paint mixture uses 2.5 liters of blue paint for every 4 liters of white paint, and another mixture uses 7.5 liters of blue paint for every 12 liters of white paint.
Express the sentence as a proportion.
A trail map shows 3.6 miles in 1.2 hours, while another section shows 7 miles in hours.