Sofia plans to buy a car. Her loan statement indicates she will pay \$1,350 in interest for a 3-year loan at 9% simple interest per year. How much did Sofia borrow for the car?
7. Percent
Applications of Percent
- Multiple Choice3views
- Multiple Choice
A smartphone originally costs \$800 but is now sold for \$680. Determine the percent decrease in price.4views
- Multiple Choice
Ivy wants to buy a dress that originally costs \$120. The store is having a sale and offers \$35 off the original price. What is the sale price of the dress?4views
- Multiple Choice
There is a winter coat I’ve been eyeing that costs \$250. If it is bought in cash, I would receive a 20% discount. How much would I pay for that winter coat if I buy it in cash now?5views
- Multiple Choice
A pair of running shoes costs \$80. The store is offering a 25% discount. Calculate the amount of discount and the sale price of the shoes.3views
- Multiple Choice
Last season, a farmer harvested 500 kg of rice. Due to improved techniques, the harvest is estimated to increase by 20% this season. How much rice is the farmer looking to harvest this season?4views
- Multiple Choice
The bookstore buys a set of novels for \$120 and sells it for \$150. What percent did they mark up?4views
- Multiple Choice
In a city, the water company increased the monthly water bill by 8%. The initial monthly cost is \$54. What is the cost after the increase?2views
- Multiple Choice
A city’s population grew from 120,000 to 138,000 people in one year. What is the percent increase in population?5views
- Multiple Choice
A community center paid \$432 in simple interest after 3 years on borrowed funds for new equipment. The interest rate was 4.5% per year. What was the original amount borrowed?4views
- Multiple Choice
A reservoir’s water level decreased by 20% over the summer due to evaporation. If the water level is currently at 120 million liters, how much water was there initially?3views
- Multiple Choice
The student council borrowed \$1,275 from a local sponsor to organize a school event. The sponsor charges 6.5% simple interest per year. How much interest will the student council owe after a year?5views
- Multiple Choice
A smartphone originally costs \$800. It is on sale for \$680. Calculate the percent discount.3views
- Multiple Choice
A 10-year government bond paid 5.8% simple interest per year. Over the 10 years, the bond earned \$4,640 in interest. What was the principal of the bond?4views