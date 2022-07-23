Percent change is a valuable way to describe how values vary over time by expressing the difference between two amounts as a percentage of the original value. This concept helps quantify increases or decreases in a way that is easy to understand and compare across different contexts. When the change is positive, it is called a percent increase; when negative, it is a percent decrease.

To calculate percent change, start by finding the difference between the new value and the original value using the formula:

\[\text{Change} = \text{New value} - \text{Original value}\]

This difference reflects how much the quantity has increased or decreased. Next, divide this change by the original value to find the ratio of change relative to the starting point:

\[\text{Ratio of change} = \frac{\text{Change}}{\text{Original value}}\]

Finally, convert this ratio to a percentage by multiplying by 100 or moving the decimal point two places to the right:

\[\text{Percent change} = \left(\frac{\text{New value} - \text{Original value}}{\text{Original value}}\right) \times 100\%\]

For example, if the price of an item rises from \$50 to \$60, the change is \$10. Dividing \$10 by the original \$50 gives 0.2, which converts to a 20% increase. This means the price increased by 20% relative to its original cost.

Conversely, if a population decreases from 12,000 to 8,000, the change is -4,000. Dividing -4,000 by 12,000 yields -0.33, or a 33% decrease. Here, the negative sign indicates a reduction, so we say the population decreased by 33%.

Using percent change rather than absolute change allows for meaningful comparisons across different scales. For instance, a loss of 4,000 rabbits is significant if the population is 12,000 but less so if the population were 120,000. Percent change standardizes this by showing the relative size of the change.

Understanding percent change is essential for interpreting data in economics, biology, finance, and everyday life, as it provides a clear measure of how quantities evolve over time.