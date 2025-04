If vectors  ∣ a ⃗ ∣ = 3 |a⃗|=3 ∣a⃗∣=3 and  ∣ b ⃗ ∣ = 7 |b⃗|=7 ∣b⃗∣=7, and  a ⃗ ⋅ b ⃗ = 14.85 a⃗\cdot b⃗=14.85 a⃗⋅b⃗=14.85, determine the angle between vectors  a ⃗ a ⃗ a⃗ and  b ⃗ b ⃗ b⃗.