True or false: If and has initial point & terminal point , then .
True or false: If a⃗=⟨3,2⟩ and b⃗ has initial point (3,−1) & terminal point (6,1), then a⃗=b⃗.
True or false: If a⃗=⟨3,−2⟩ and b⃗ has initial point (−10,5) & terminal point (−7,3), then a⃗=b⃗.
If vector v⃗=⟨−4,−10⟩, calculate the magnitude ∣v⃗∣.
If vector v⃗ has initial point (−1,2) and terminal point (9,5), calculate the magnitude ∣v⃗∣.
If vectors v⃗=⟨2,1⟩, u⃗=⟨3,4⟩, and w⃗=⟨−1,1⟩, calculate v⃗+u⃗−w⃗.
If vectors v⃗=⟨4,1⟩, u⃗=⟨−8,3⟩, and w⃗=⟨−2,−1⟩, calculate w⃗−3(v⃗+u⃗).