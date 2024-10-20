True or false: If ﻿ a ⃗ = ⟨ 3 , 2 ⟩ a ⃗=⟨3,2⟩ a⃗=⟨3,2⟩﻿ and ﻿ b ⃗ b ⃗ b⃗﻿ has initial point ﻿ ( 3 , − 1 ) (3,-1) (3,−1)﻿ & terminal point ﻿ ( 6 , 1 ) (6,1) (6,1)﻿, then ﻿ a ⃗ = b ⃗ a ⃗=b ⃗ a⃗=b⃗﻿.