Multiple Choice
Plot the point on the polar coordinate system.
112
views
2
rank
Plot the point on the polar coordinate system.
Plot the point on the polar coordinate system.
Plot the point on the polar coordinate system.
Plot the point on the polar coordinate system.
Plot the point & find another set of coordinates, , for this point, where:
(A) ,
(B) ,
(C) .
Plot the point , then identify which of the following sets of coordinates is the same point.
Plot the point , then identify which of the following sets of coordinates is the same point.