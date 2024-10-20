Multiple Choice
Write the equations in standard form, then represent the system using an augmented matrix.
94
views
1
rank
Write the equations in standard form, then represent the system using an augmented matrix.
3x+5y−9=0
8x=−4y+3
Write the system of equations represented by the augmented matrix shown.
Perform the indicated Row Operation.
SWAP R1↔R2
Perform the indicated Row Operation.
ADD R1+2⋅R3→R1
Solve the system of equations by using row operations to write a matrix in REDUCED row-echelon form.
4x+2y+3z=6
x+y+z=3
5x+y+2z=5