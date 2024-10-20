Write the point-slope form of the equation of a line with a slope of that passes through (1, 3). Then graph the equation.
2. Graphs
Lines
Find the slope of the line shown below.185views
Find the slope of the line containing the points and .160views
Graph a line with a slope of 0 that passes through the point .162views5rank
Which of the following graphs below represents the equation ?161views1rank
In the graph shown, identify the y–intercept & slope. Write the equation of this line in Slope-Intercept form.
161views5rank
Identify the 𝒚– intercept & slope of . Then graph the equation.138views
Write the point-slope form of the equation of a line with a slope of that passes through . Then graph the equation.125views4rank
Write the point-slope form of the equation of a line that passes through the points and . Then graph the equation.112views2rank
Find the slope & of the line given by the equation 120views2rank
Graph the equation by finding the intercepts.128views3rank
Write an equation of a line that passes through the point and is parallel to the line .118views5rank